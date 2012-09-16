* Lonmin says offers 9-21 pct raises in pay
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 16 Lonmin, due to
resume talks on Monday with strikers at its Marikana platinum
mine in South Africa who rejected a pay rise offer last week,
insisted it could not meet the workers' demands but promised a
new approach in labour relations.
Acting Chief Executive Simon Scott said the deaths at the
mine of protesters, 34 of whom had were shot dead by police on
Aug. 16, had been a 'wake-up call' for the company and it was
committed to ending the five-week labour unrest in which a total
of 45 people had been killed.
In an opinion piece published in the Sunday Times newspaper,
Scott said Lonmin would improve discussions with strikers
although it could not afford to meet their higher wage demands.
"For Lonmin, the starting point is to acknowledge that our
company must go through a process of self-reflection," Scott
said.
"What I can promise is that we are committed to playing our
part. We have had our wake-up call, as has the rest of South
Africa."
"Clearly, one of the issues we need to reflect on is how we
find balance between protecting the business, and the jobs
dependent upon it, on the one hand and how we respond with
sensitivity to the complex situations that Lonmin is at the
centre of," Scott said.
On Friday workers at the mine dismissed the company's offer
as way below the 12,500 rand ($1,500) a month sought by members
of the militant Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union (AMCU), which is challenging the influence of the more
established National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).
UNREST SPREADS
The dispute at Marikana has been at the heart of unrest, in
which a total of 45 people have been killed, that has spread
through the platinum sector in South Africa, the world's top
producer of the metal, rattling Africa's biggest economy.
The rand fell 3 percent on Wednesday as the unrest engulfed
Anglo American Platinum, the biggest miner, and ripples
began to reach the bond market.
On Friday police fired teargas and stun grenades to disperse
another group of striking miners at an Aquarius Platinum
plant.
The labour unrest has highlighted a power struggle within
the country's ruling African National Congress (ANC).
Scott, who has been acting chief executive while Ian Farmer
has been on sick leave since last month, reiterated the
company's position that a 12,500 rand monthly wage would put
thousands of jobs at risk and challenge the viability of the
business.
"In stark financial terms, this would cost 2.3 billion
rand," he said.
The company is offering increases of between 9 percent and
21 percent.
In a statement on Sunday it denied a report by NUM that it
had improved its key offer to rock drill operators, who are at
the centre of the unrest.
NUM said on Saturday Lonmin had raised the offer to these
workers from an earlier proposal of 900 rand, but the company
said it had already been offering them a rise of over 1,800 rand
a month, excluding bonuses.
The price of platinum, used in jewellery and vehicle
catalytic converters, has risen more than 20 percent since the
Marikana shootings amid fears of disruption to supplies.
Even though the Lonmin wage offer was rejected, its shares
rose 5.5 percent on Friday on the back of another jump in the
platinum price following the announcement of U.S. economic
stimulus measures.
Lonmin has said its talks are to resume at 0800 GMT on
Monday.