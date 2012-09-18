JOHANNESBURG, Sept 18 The chief executive of
South Africa's third largest gold producer Gold Fields
said on Tuesday the group was not willing to consider strikers'
wage demands of a minimum of 12,500 rand ($1,500) a month for
now.
"Clearly at this stage we will not entertain any of that. We
have a two year wage deal that expires on the 30th of June next
year and as far as I am concerned that's it," Nick Holland told
Reuters Insider on Tuesday.
Gold Fields' KDC West operations in South Africa have been
halted by an illegal strike since Sept. 10.
