CAPE TOWN Oct 5 There is no evidence that the debate on whether government should take over majority stake in South Africa's mines is hurting investment in the sector, Minerals Resources Minister Susan Shabangu said on Wednesday.

"Based on the feedback from various sources including meetings during the road-shows and promotional activities there is no evidence that there is a trend of disinvestment due to the nationalisation debate," Shabangu said in a written reply to parliamentary questions. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Phumza Macanda)