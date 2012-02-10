* Says South Africa policy is mixed economy
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 10 President Jacob Zuma
squashed more than two years of talk on Friday about the
nationalisation of South Africa's massive mining sector, saying
state control or ownership of the mines in the world's biggest
platinum producer could not work.
Asked during a televised breakfast briefing if the
government planned to nationalise mines, Zuma said emphatically:
"We're very clear. It is not our policy. We've been saying this
inside the country, outside the country. It cannot be."
"We have answered this question many times. We are very
clear," he added. "Our policy is mixed economy."
Coming at the end of a week in which two senior ministers
dismissed nationalisation as unviable and the ruling ANC
released a study describing it as an "unmitigated disaster",
Zuma's comments lay to rest two years of debate that hit South
Africa's image as an investor-friendly emerging market.
Radical elements within the African National Congress (ANC)
are still likely to float an idea first raised by Youth League
leader Julius Malema, especially as the party approaches major
conferences in June and December.
However, Malema's suspension from the party at the end of
last year for disciplinary offences and the growing ranks of
declared and heavyweight opponents of nationalisation mean the
idea is not going anywhere.
"You cannot ask for greater clarity," said political
consultant Nic Borain. "If you look at the words the document
uses, and you take what Zuma said today, I think we can put this
issue to bed.
"Read altogether, this is the ANC very clearly saying 'Our
task as government is to get the most out of these resources.'
Nationalisation would be a catastrophe."
HIGHER TAXES
Malema remained defiant over the nationalisation issue on
Friday, telling a meeting of the Youth League leadership: "We
will never retreat".
Criticising "pure disregard and disrespect" of what he said
were ANC guiding principles, the party's youthful rebel said the
study recommending against mines nationalisation contradicted
the movement's 1955 Freedom Charter.
"The Freedom Charter said the mineral wealth beneath the
soil, banks and monopoly industry shall be transferred to the
ownership of the people as a whole," Malema, wearing a yellow
T-shirt and a black beret, said in comments which also rejected
the ANC's disciplinary proceedings against him.
Even though the threat of nationalisation has been removed,
South Africa's mining sector - the fifth biggest in the world by
value - faces the prospect of higher taxes and royalties as the
government tries to squeeze out better returns for the country's
50 million people.
The ANC has always had a testy relationship with the mines,
the economic backbone of the apartheid state, and affirmative
action policies since the end of white-minority rule in 1994
have struggled to overturn that legacy.
The mining research released this week proposed a hefty 50
percent tax on profits once a "reasonable return" had been
achieved, although it offset the impact with a promised
reduction in mineral royalties.
Economists said hiking taxes for a sector that is also
facing rising labour and power costs should not be undertaken
lightly.
"We keep looking over our shoulder at the legacy issues,
when the rest of the road ahead is full of pot holes," said
Colen Garrow, an economist at investment firm Brait.
"Taxation has to be taken very sensitively because the
industry locally is in recession."
The government is also in the process of building a state
mining company to ensure cheap domestic supplies of minerals
such as coal and iron ore that are essential to a developing
economy. Some analysts believe this may yet evolve into
significant state control of specific areas of mining.
"While I am convinced that general nationalisation is not on
the cards, I don't believe targeted nationalisation is no longer
a consideration," said Allan Reid, a director at law firm Cliffe
Dekker Hofmeyer.
