CAPE TOWN May 10 South Africa's mineral royalties tax is working well, and the government should be wary of not overburdening a sector already hit with labour strife and work stoppages that has curbed output in the world's top platinum producer, the mines minister said on Thursday.

"For me our current tax system, when looking at how we phrased it and internationally benchmarked it, I would say it is competitive and working well," Susan Shabangu told reporters ahead of her budget vote speech in parliament.

"We also have to look at the mining industry in South Africa, ensuring that we don't create a tax burden in the mining sector that will make the industry to not be competitive," she said in response to questions.

The ruling African National Congress, which holds an important policy conference in June, has proposed to significantly hike taxes in the mining sectors, similar to other countries, including Australia, which want the state to share more of the profits during commodity booms.

Shabangu said a task team report on the impact of Section 54 work stoppages, which has helped curb production in the platinum industry, was completed and would be unveiled at a yet-to-be-convenened stakeholder meeting.

"The report is coming out and we think the report is sufficient enough to inform us on how best we cooperate, but I can indicate the key issue is about to what extent do we understand Section 54 as the various stakeholders," she said.

Shabangu did not want to be drawn on the report's conclusions, after it investigated whether the enforced safety-related stoppages crimped output and profits.

She added that a newly established state-owned mining company, which secured a second off-take agreement to supply coal to power utility Eskom, would not be favoured over the private sector. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; editing by James Jukwey)