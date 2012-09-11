* Julius Malema calls for walkout "in all mines"
* Mine unrest has brewed political storm for President Zuma
* Lonmin strike rumbles on, workers intimidated by strikers
* Second illegal strike under way at Gold Fields
By Alvin Andrews
CARLETONVILLE, South Africa, Sept 11 ANC
renegade Julius Malema called on Tuesday for a national strike
in South Africa's mining sector, stirring fear of an escalation
in the labour unrest already buffeting the platinum and gold
industries in the continent's largest economy.
The flagship sector has been hit by a walkout that
culminated in mid-August in violence between striking miners and
police that killed 44 people. Of these, 34 were miners shot in a
single day by police at the Marikana mine of Lonmin, the
world's No. 3 platinum producer.
The so-called "Marikana massacre" has brewed a political
storm for President Jacob Zuma and his African National Congress
(ANC) government. Detractors accuse them of neglecting the
working masses who fought and shed blood to help achieve the end
of white-minority apartheid rule in 1994.
The industrial trouble rocking the platinum belt has spread
to gold, with a second illegal strike in as many weeks at a mine
run by world No. 4 bullion producer Gold Fields, where
15,000 workers downed their tools on Sunday night.
"There must be a national strike in all the mines," Malema,
who has previously led calls for the nationalisation of South
Africa's mines, told Gold Fields strikers on Tuesday at a
stadium in Carletonville west of Johannesburg.
Malema is the disgraced former head of the ANC's youth wing
who was expelled from the party earlier this year for
indiscipline. A skilful political operator with a populist
touch, he and other opponents of Zuma have been trying to use
the mine unrest to pressure the president ahead of an ANC
leadership conference in December.
The labour upheaval is damaging the ruling ANC's claim to be
a champion of worker interests, even as it tries to promote
stable growth in the world's top platinum-producing state.
There was no end in sight to the month-long strike that has
paralysed Lonmin after thousands of protesters armed with sticks
and machetes marched in a show of force on Monday, vowing to
hunt and kill strike-breakers.
In a sobering reminder of the violence in the area, police
said they found a male body on Tuesday that had been hacked to
death but would not speculate as to reason for the killing.
The few workers who wanted to report for duty at Lonmin's
Karee mine on Tuesday were asked to stay away for their own
safety as strikers gathered nearby, said Gideon du Plessis,
deputy secretary general of the trade union Solidarity.
"The strikers started intimidating people very early this
morning and so the area around the Karee mine was declared
unsafe," he told Reuters.
Planned talks for Tuesday did not get off the ground with
government arbitrators saying they have not given up hope on
brokering a deal to end the impasse.
A precondition for wage negotiations is for workers to
return to their posts. If the mediator pulls out, Lonmin will
have to deal directly with the workers, who have promised not to
return until their demand is met for a more than doubling of
their basic monthly wage to 12,500 rand ($1,500).
The platinum sector has been shaken by a violent turf war
between the dominant National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), a
longtime political ally of the governing ANC, and the militant
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).
"POLITICAL FOOTBALL"
The labour troubles stem in large part from rank and file
discontent over NUM's leadership, which is regarded as out of
touch and too close to management and the ANC.
The Gold Fields strikers are demanding the removal of their
NUM branch leaders. Malema told them that the national bosses
including NUM General Secretary Frans Baleni must also step
down.
COSATU, the mother union federation to which NUM belongs and
partner to the ANC in South Africa's governing alliance,
condemned Malema's call for a national mine strike.
"He is playing a dangerous game, exploiting the emotions of
angry workers. This can only inflame tensions within the mining
industry, flames which he is quite incapable of quenching," the
federation said in a statement.
It added: "COSATU urges workers not to allow themselves to
be used as a political football, to remain united and strong and
to focus their anger on their real enemy, the mining bosses."
Gold Fields last week resolved an illegal strike by 12,000
workers at another mine who voiced similar anti-NUM grievances.
The world's largest platinum mine, run by Impala Platinum
, was shut for six weeks earlier this year because of
the AMCU/NUM turf war. On Tuesday, Implats said the latest wage
demand from its work force was for another 8-10 percent hike on
top of one conceded in April.
South Africa's mining industry is being sucked into a
vicious circle as labour unrest spreads with steep wage demands
that employers can ill afford. Glaring income
disparities have also driven the worker militancy.
But many platinum shafts are unprofitable and soaring costs
mean gold mines will also start losing money in just a few
years' time if the precious metal's bull run is not maintained.