* Amplats becomes latest target of labour unrest
* Marchers block access to shafts
* ANC renegade Malema ridicules Zuma leadership
* Platinum prices spike, Amplats shares fall
By Siphiwe Sibeko and David Dolan
BATHOPELE MINE, South Africa, Sept 12 (Reuters) -
M achete-wielding strikers forced top world platinum producer
Anglo American Platinum to shut down some of its South
African operations on Wednesday, widening the labour unrest
sweeping through the country's mining industry.
A column of 1,500 chanting marchers confronted a small group
of riot police backed by armoured vehicles at the gates of the
firm's Bathopele shaft in the "platinum belt" near Rustenburg,
100 km (60 miles) northwest of Johannesburg.
The protesters jeered workers inside the plant, a repeat of
action taken on Monday at rival Lonmin's
neighbouring Marikana mine, where police shot dead 34 striking
miners on Aug. 16.
"All of us, we're going to close all the operations,
starting from Rustenburg. We'll go even to the gold mines to
stop the operations," marcher Evans Ramokga told Reuters.
The platinum price jumped 3 percent to $1,654.49 an ounce,
its highest since early April, as investors feared more
disruption to supplies of the precious metal used in jewellery
and vehicle catalytic converters.
South Africa is home to 80 percent of known reserves of
platinum, the price of which has gained nearly 20 percent since
the Marikana shootings, the bloodiest security incident since
the end of apartheid in 1994.
The rand also dropped as much as 2.5 percent
against the dollar.
The "Marikana massacre" has poisoned industrial relations
across the mining sector and highlighted the ruling African
National Congress's (ANC) failure to keep its promises to reduce
poverty in the post-apartheid era.
The bloodshed and the government's inability to resolve the
unrest undermining already shaky growth in Africa's biggest
economy is also fuelling a campaign against President Jacob
Zuma, who faces an internal ANC leadership battle in December.
Anglo American Platinum, also known as Amplats, said it had
halted work at its four Rustenburg mines, which account for 17
percent of its output, due to fears for the safety of its 19,000
staff there.
Police said the trouble started with a confrontation between
1,000 demonstrators and mine security on Tuesday night, before
spreading to other shafts owned by the company, which produces
40 percent of the world's platinum.
Amplats's Rustenburg shafts have been under pressure since
platinum prices collapsed after the 2008 financial crisis.
Analysts expect them to be targeted as "restructuring
candidates" by parent company Anglo American.
"ANYONE BUT ZUMA"
The unrest, which stems from a challenge by the small but
militant Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union
(AMCU) to the dominance of the ANC-affiliated National Union of
Mineworkers (NUM), is also spreading into the gold sector.
The NUM said workers at the Beatrix mine, run by world No. 4
producer Gold Fields, were set to strike this week,
compounding wildcat industrial action by 15,000 workers at the
company's KDC West mine west of Johannesburg.
ANC renegade Julius Malema - the de facto face of an
unofficial "Anyone but Zuma" rebellion in the ANC - called on
Tuesday for a national mining strike, and rounded on Zuma again
on Wednesday, accusing the polygamous president of being
"engaged in other things".
He also lampooned a decision to issue a military alert to
prevent him stirring up trouble by speaking to disgruntled
soldiers near an army base south of Johannesburg.
"Since when are people who need to discuss their grievances
a security threat in a democratic South Africa?" the 31-year-old
told his audience of a few dozen people. "What is it that is
going right in this country? Everything is collapsing, people
are losing confidence."
Ministers and NUM leaders have dismissed Malema as an
irresponsible opportunist but the expelled ANC Youth League
leader is becoming a star among the legions of poor whose lives
have changed little in the 18 years since apartheid ended.
Malema has tapped into workers' discontent with NUM and ANC
leaders who are accused of getting rich and cozying up to mine
companies while ignoring the harsh living conditions of many of
South Africa's black majority.
"All they know is to put the money in their pockets," said
another Amplats protester, who called himself Mr. Anonymous.
Shares in Amplats, which had largely avoided the labour
unrest this year that has hammered rivals Impala Platinum
and Lonmin, fell 4.6 percent.
Anglo American, which owns 80 percent of Amplats, shed 3
percent in early trade although later recouped most of those
losses.