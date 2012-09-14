JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 Mining firm Lonmin has offered to raise the basic salary of entry-level workers in South Africa to around 5,500 rand, below the 12,500 rand demanded by wildcat strikers, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Friday.

NUM General Secretary Frans Baleni told Reuters that talks about the offer were due to start around 1000 GMT. The five-week strike has brought Lonmin's operations to a standstill.