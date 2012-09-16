(Repeats to more subscribers)
* Amplats to resume operations on Tuesday
* Lonmin promises new approach to talks
* Finance minister says no need to revise fiscal outlook
By Olivia Kumwenda
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 16 Anglo American Platinum
said it will resume work on Tuesday at its strike-hit
Rustenburg operations, just days after South Africa's government
launched a crackdown to disarm miners and end five weeks of
labour unrest.
Amplats, the world's top producer of the precious metal,
suspended some of its operations this week after
machete-wielding strikers marched on shafts near Rustenburg, 100
km (60 miles) northwest of Johannesburg.
"The situation in Rustenburg remains calm and our current
intention is to resume operations on Tuesday morning, which will
provide time for the government to implement further security
measures," the company said in a statement on Sunday.
Following a government promise to get tough on miners,
police raided a Lonmin Plc hostel early on
Saturday and seized spears, machetes and other weapons from
strikers.
President Jacob Zuma's government, after weeks of drawing
accusations of responding too slowly, said on Friday it would
clamp down on "illegal gatherings" and go after armed miners.
The army has also been asked to help the police.
"The army has been requested to render support to an
operation that is being conducted by the South African Police
Service, not in the riot control, but for a specific operation,"
Defence Ministry official Brigadier General Xolani Mabanga told
Reuters on Saturday.
Police used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse miners
following the Saturday raid.
In Marikana, near Rustenburg, police last month shot 34
striking miners dead in a single day, the bloodiest police
action in South Africa since the end of apartheid in 1994. A
total of 45 people have been killed in the unrest.
Sparked by the strike at a Lonmin mine in Marikana, the
crisis has poisoned industrial relations in Africa's largest
economy and choked platinum output. South Africa accounts for
about 80 percent of the world's platinum production.
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan told Reuters in an interview
on Sunday there was no need yet to revise the outlook for fiscal
performance in the 2012 budget plan, even if revenue has been
lost from the unrest.
LONMIN PROMISES NEW APPROACH
Lonmin, due to resume talks on Monday with strikers who
rejected a pay rise offer last week, on Sunday insisted it could
not meet the workers' demands but promised a new approach in
labour relations.
Acting Chief Executive Simon Scott said in an opinion piece
published in the Sunday Times newspaper that the deaths of
protesters had been a "wake-up call" for the company and it
would improve discussions with strikers.
"For Lonmin, the starting point is to acknowledge that our
company must go through a process of self-reflection," Scott
said.
"What I can promise is that we are committed to playing our
part. We have had our wake-up call, as has the rest of South
Africa."
On Friday, workers at the mine dismissed the company's offer
as way below the 12,500 rand ($1,500) a month sought by members
of the militant Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union (AMCU), which is challenging the influence of the more
established National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).
Wage talks at Lonmin were expected to resume at 0800 GMT on
Monday.
Scott, who has been acting chief executive while Ian Farmer
has been on sick leave since last month, reiterated the
company's position that the 12,500 would put thousands of jobs
at risk and challenge the viability of the business.
It would cost the company 2.3 billion rand, he said.
Lonmin is offering increases of between 9 percent and 21
percent. In a statement on Sunday it denied a report by NUM that
it had improved its key offer to rock drill operators, who are
at the centre of the unrest.
The strikes have been seized on by Julius Malema, a rebel
expelled from the ruling African National Congress who has
become Zuma's most strident critic and who urged strikers to
make mines "ungovernable".
South Africa's elite police unit, the Hawks, said on Sunday
it was investigating a case against Malema, opened by trade
union Solidarity earlier this month, of incitement of violence
and intimidation.
"That case has been referred to us and we are currently
investigating," Hawks spokesman MacIntosh Polela said.
"We are not going to narrow it to Marikana. We are just
going to look for evidence of this incitement, aspects of it are
going definitely to be Marikana."
($1 = 8.2133 South African rand)
