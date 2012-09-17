* ANC rebel Malema stopped from addressing workers
* Two mines re-open; all Lonmin mines remain closed
* Amplats says Rustenburg ops to resume on Tuesday
* One workers' head says that will be resisted
By Siphiwe Sibeko
MARIKANA, South Africa, Sept 17 South African
police stopped ANC renegade Julius Malema from addressing
striking miners on Monday as the government intensified efforts
to contain labour unrest at mines in the world's top platinum
producer.
The strife has cost the industry 4.5 billion rand ($548
million) in lost output, President Jacob Zuma said, as two mines
reopened but there was still no end in sight to a deadly strike
at world No. 3 platinum producer Lonmin in which 45
people have died.
Strikers also said they would keep shut four mines run by
the world's top producer, Anglo American Platinum (Amplats)
, which the company aims to reopen on Tuesday.
"There is no need to resort to violence. I believe we must
not encourage that," Zuma told a conference of the Congress of
South African Trade Unions, a partner with the African National
Congress (ANC) in the governing alliance.
Malema, a rebel expelled from the ANC, has become Zuma's
most strident critic and has urged strikers to make mines
"ungovernable".
Following the government's promise to get tough on strikers
and those inciting violence, police, some armed, surrounded
Malema as he arrived in Marikana, 100 kms (60 miles) northwest
of Johannesburg, where police shot dead 34 strikers last month.
Some of the miners gathered at a soccer pitch in the town to
hear Malema speak threw stones at a police car as officers
escorted him from the area.
Aquarius Platinum's Kroondal mine and Xstrata's
chrome operation near the platinum belt city of
Rustenburg reopened on Monday. But the situation on the ground
remained tense, with those miners choosing to return to work
subjected to intimidation by striking colleagues, Xstrata said.
The unrest has its roots in a bloody turf war for members
between an upstart union and the dominant National Union of
Mineworkers (NUM), a key political base for the ANC, but it is
now unclear who the strikers are taking their direction from.
One workers' representative dismissed as a "joke" Amplats'
plan to reopen its Rustenburg mines.
"For us, the reality is that the general strike is on,"
Mametlwe Sebei, a self-styled Rustenburg community leader and
Marxist politician, told Reuters. "We are going to be
demonstrating in defiance. We will not be intimidated."
Amplats management was "whistling in the dark" if it
believed the mines would reopen on Tuesday, he said.
"They can deploy the army, they can be shooting people,
shooting old men in their shacks, tear gassing young kids ...
but let us be clear, there will be repercussions," he said.
POLICE ARREST 42 STRIKERS
South Africa is home to 80 percent of known reserves of
platinum, the price of which has gained around 20 percent since
the Marikana shootings on Aug. 16.
Police raided a Lonmin hostel on Saturday and seized spears,
machetes and other weapons from strikers. They later used rubber
bullets and tear gas to disperse groups of protesters. The army
has also been brought in to help restore order.
On Monday, police arrested 42 people at a mine owned by
RBPlat and Amplats for an illegal strike.
Lonmin said mining activity at Marikana remained minimal and
lowered its full-year production guidance to between 685,000 and
700,000 saleable ounces from 750,000 ounces. Lonmin also said it
would temporarily close a shaft at its Karee mine, which had
been meant to boost output for the struggling company.
On Friday, Lonmin workers dismissed an initial pay offer as
way below the 12,500 rand a month basic pay sought by members of
the militant Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union
(AMCU), which is challenging the dominance of the NUM.
Lonmin, which is offering increases of between 9 and 21
percent, said 12,500 rand would put thousands of jobs at risk
and challenge the viability of the business. Basic pay for most
underground workers is currently around 5,400 rand.
Zuma on Monday said that aside from the losses to mining
companies, the stoppages had cost the Treasury 3.1 billion rand.
The ANC has criticised companies for paying lip service to
the mining charter, which seeks to give workers and communities
a bigger share of mineral wealth and rectify disparities of
white apartheid rule.
"Mining remains the bedrock of the South African economy,
and yet the abject poverty and squalor surrounding mining areas
remains a matter of deep concern," it said in a statement.
"The current instability at Marikana thus poses challenges
to the growth of the sector and the international image of the
country," the ANC said.