CAPE TOWN, April 19 South Africa's government
will talk with mining firms to overcome differences in a new
proposed Mining Charter that requires the companies to keep
black ownership at 26 percent, the mining minister said on
Tuesday.
The state published the requirements on Friday but companies
have opposed the proposals saying that once a company should be
considered to have met the empowerment principle even if
shareholders subsequently sell off their stake.
Regulatory uncertainty is a key concern for miners in
Africa's most industrialised economy, which has been hard hit by
job cuts due to weakening global commodities prices for its
platinum, gold, iron ore and coal exports.
"We will engage robustly and also iron out this matter,"
Mosebenzi Zwane, the minister of mineral resources, told a media
briefing before tabling his budget speech in parliament.
"We are not radical... What we are proposing does not differ
much from what has been there, but we have proposed some
structural changes," Zwane said.
Bullion producer Sibanye Gold said on Monday it was
concerned by the lack of consultation over the regulations.
The state and the Chamber of Mines, which represents mining
firms, have been in court seeking a ruling to clarify how the
law, meant to redress the absence of South Africans excluded
from the mining industry under apartheid, should be applied.
The charter review published on Friday says mining companies
have three years from 2016 to raise their empowerment levels to
26 percent, and will be open for public comment for 30 days, the
department of mineral resources said.
Failure to meet the empowerment targets can result in mining
permits or rights being revoked in an industry which is an
increasingly hard sell to foreign investors in the face of
labour unrest, depressed prices, soaring wage and power costs.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)