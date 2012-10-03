JOHANNESBURG Oct 3 Workers have gone on an
illegal strike at Kumba Iron Ore's Sishen mine in South
Africa's Northern Cape province, the latest wildcat action to
roil the country's mining sector.
"Our members at Sishen say the guys went on strike from 2
a.m. this morning and our understanding is that senior
executives flew down there early this morning," said Gideon du
Plessis, deputy general secretary of the trade union Solidarity,
which is not part of the strike.
A Kumba spokesman declined to comment but said the company
would issue a statement shortly.