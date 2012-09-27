JOHANNESBURG, Sept 27 World no. 2 platinum
producer Impala Platinum said on Thursday it was giving
workers a "pay adjustment" and details would follow, against the
backdrop of a wave of illegal strikes sweeping South Africa's
mining sector.
"Yes we have, that's correct," Implats spokesman Bob Gilmour
told Reuters when asked if a pay adjustment had been made.
He said he could not provide details because the company
"was in a process of doing that". A union organiser at Implats
told Reuters the offer was for across-the-board increases and
that workers seemed happy with the offer.
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas and Ed Stoddard; editing by
David Dolan)