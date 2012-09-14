BRIEF-Enquest: Kraken FPSO in field and hooked up
* Says Kraken Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel arrived at field Feb. 13
MARIKANA, South Africa, Sept 14 Striking miners at Lonmin 's Marikana platinum mine rejected a pay offer from management on Friday, dashing hopes for an end to a five-week strike.
The strikers gathered on a rocky outcrop near the mine said Lonmin's offer was well below the 12,500 rand ($1,500) they are demanding to return to work.
* Says Kraken Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel arrived at field Feb. 13
Feb 17 KazMunaiGas Exploration and Production :
* Reports FY revenue up 12% to 3.1bn euros; trading profit up 33 percent to 340.9m euros