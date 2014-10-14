(Repeats with no changes to text)

JOHANNESBURG Oct 14 South Africa's mines minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi said on Tuesday he was considering declaring certain minerals such as coal and iron ore as "strategic" for the country.

"We haven't classified any but it is provided for under the mineral bill which is before the president. If that bill is signed into law then it will give the minister the ability to declare certain minerals strategic for purposes of industrialisation in South Africa," he said.

He dismissed reports that an upcoming meeting between Russian and South African officials would lay the groundwork for an OPEC-style platinum cartel between the nations which account for about 80 percent of global production of the precious metal.

Ramatlhodi said he would rather see the industry and private sector find ways to support the metal's price, which recently hit five-year lows and is a key export earner for Africa's most advanced economy.