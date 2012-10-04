By Stella Mapenzauswa
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG Oct 4 South Africa's rand sank
this week to within sight of three-year lows against the dollar
as a wave of strikes spread beyond the mining sector,
threatening the biggest industrial crisis since the end of
apartheid.
After two months of violent labour unrest in the platinum
and gold mines, Japanese car giant Toyota said on
Thursday its Durban plant had fallen victim to the wildcat
strikes that are shaking Africa's biggest economy only three
months before an ANC leadership election.
President Jacob Zuma is favourite to win re-election as head
of the ruling party, although a widening of the strikes and
sell-offs of the rand and domestic bonds threaten to expose his
lack of economic expertise.
So far, a wave of foreign flows into the bond market related
to South Africa's Oct. 1 inclusion in the influential Citi World
Government Bond Index (WGBI) on Oct. 1 have helped underpinned
domestic asset prices.
But signs are emerging that the WGBI effect is waning, and
concerns about the strikes' impact on growth is rising.
The rand has lost nearly 1.3 percent this week,
recording its fourth daily loss in five days on Wednesday as
strikes, a yawning current account gap and a Moody's ratings
downgrade took their toll.
"These events have had a marked impact on the currency,
not-withstanding the evidence of substantial purchases of South
African bonds by foreign investors on the back of the WGBI
inclusion," said Bruce Donald, a strategist at Standard Bank
"The strikes are certainly one of the factors impacting
investor sentiment towards South Africa in terms of the
political uncertainty it might create. It also has negative
consequences for growth and for the current account through its
impact on mining exports."
In July, before the wave of strikes started with a wildcat
walkout at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine,
exports of minerals, precious stones and metals accounted for
half of all South Africa's trade receipts.
Moody's last week cut South Africa's sovereign credit rating
to Baa1 from A3 amid a souring of investor sentiment over the
protests that have hit production in the world's top platinum
producer and No. 4 gold producer.
All that has put pressure on Zuma's government, which was
criticised for its handling of the unrest at Marikana, where
more than 40 people were killed in August, the majority shot
dead by police.
This week, Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus noted the rand
remained vulnerable to "changing risk perceptions in global
financial markets and domestic issues, such as the tragic events
at Marikana".
JOINING THE CLUB
The rand has been lifted by about 84 billion rand ($10
billion) of portfolio flows since the start of 2012 as foreign
accounts that track the WGBI stocked up on local debt ahead of
the Oct. 1 inclusion, Marcus said.
But the governor cautioned these levels were not
sustainable.
Despite its recent strong run, the rand is still among the
weakest performers against the dollar so far this year in a
basket of 20 emerging market currencies, shedding more than four
percent since January.
By contrast, units such as the Hungarian forint,
Polish zloty and Turkish lira have rallied 9
percent, 8 percent and 4 percent respectively.
The rand hit 8.4524 earlier on Thursday, within sight of
Wednesday's month low of 8.4590. A sustained hold below the 8.45
area could push it to 8.55/dollar, then all the way towards the
three-year low of 8.71 it hit in early June amid intense
concerns about Europe's debt crisis.
Waning WGBI flows make the currency more vulnerable to
swings in global risk appetite as investors eye the unabating
credit crunch in the single currency area.
"We expect the WGBI flows could start to ease up now after
the actual inclusion date and perhaps thin out over the next
week or two and then normality could kick back into effect,"
said Sean McCalgan, a market analyst at ETM.
"That leaves the rand in a rather vulnerable position," he
added. "WGBI is one of the only positive drivers working in
favour of the rand at the moment."