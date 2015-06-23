JOHANNESBURG, June 23 South Africa's mines
minister on Tuesday hailed 2014 as the "safest year" in the
history of an industry that has claimed a huge toll in mostly
black lives over the past century.
"There has been a reduction of about 86 percent in
fatalities from 615 in 1993 to 84 in 2014, which is the safest
year on record for the South African mining industry," Ngoako
Ramatlhodi said in prepared remarks.
Last year was exceptional for South African mining, with a
five-month strike that brought most of the industry's platinum
production to a halt - a factor that probably contributed to the
record as it meant tens of thousands of miners were not
underground and exposed to danger during that time.
But Ramatlhodi said "the figures till the end of March 2015
show that we are well on track to improving further" on the 2014
numbers.
South Africa's mines are the deepest and among the most
dangerous in the world, reaching depths of 4 km (2-1/2 miles)
below the surface. Under apartheid, scant attention was paid to
the safety or well-being of an overwhelmingly black workforce.
Since the end of white minority rule in 1994, the government
has been pushing a safety drive with the goal of "zero harm" in
the shafts.
In recent years, the industry has at times complained that
the drive was overzealous, with unnecessary safety stoppages
imposed by inspectors, resulting in output and revenue losses.
Ramatlhodi, who was addressing one of the houses of
parliament before a vote on his department's budget, also said
his ministry had started issuing notices to "licence holders"
who have not complied with a government-mandated "mining
charter".
He did not specify what he meant by "notices", but companies
that fail to comply with the charter can face a number of
sanctions including the loss of their mining licences.
Ramatlhodi has said 79 percent of mining companies have
complied with a government target of achieving at least 26
percent black ownership of operations, a key component of the
charter, which is aimed at redressing racial imbalances.
The industry disputes this, while the government and the
Chamber of Mines have taken the issue to the courts.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Dale Hudson)