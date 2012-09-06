JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 Platinum mining firm Lonmin said on Thursday it was willing to talk with the militant AMCU union on wage demands that have led to a four-week strike and paralysed operations of the world's No. 3 producer of the precious metal.

"Lonmin and other unions who are part of our bargaining council have also agreed to invite AMCU and the party of workers' delegates to participate in negotiations on an addendum to the existing 'wage agreement'," the company said.