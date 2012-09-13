Nigeria's presidency says no cause for worry about Buhari
ABUJA Nigeria said there was no cause for concern for President Muhammadu Buhari's health but he had to stay longer on medical leave in Britain than planned, the presidency said on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN, Sept 13 South African President Jacob Zuma said on Thursday the illegal strikes and intimidation spreading through the mining industry would not help workers and make the "country worse off".
Zuma was addressing parliament shortly after a leader of major protests by platinum miners called for a national strike in the sector "to bring the mining companies to their knees".
GENEVA Nearly 1.4 million children are at "imminent risk" of death in famines in Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen, the U.N. children's agency UNICEF said on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN South Africa's competition watchdog has granted Barclays Africa conditional immunity from prosecution in return for its continuing cooperation in the rand currency rigging probe, the head of Competition Commission said on Tuesday.