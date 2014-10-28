* Sibanye Gold could be first to use gas-powered trains
* Locomotive tested above ground, underground testing next
year
* If successful, project would cut emissions, improve health
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, Oct 28 A South African gold mining
firm trying to cut carbon emissions and costs and improve the
health of its workers could be the first globally to fuel trains
with biogenic gas formed over millennia deep beneath the ground,
one producer said on Tuesday.
Molopo South Africa, which holds the country's first and so
far only onshore petroleum production license, said it was
partnering with Sibanye Gold to start underground
testing next year on a locomotive that has been converted from
diesel to run on compressed natural gas (CNG).
Biogenic gas, produced by bacteria interacting with ancient
decomposing plants to release methane, has been found in South
Africa's Free State province, close to the mining operations of
Harmony Gold, Sibanye Gold, and Petra Diamonds.
Although there has been research into its use in powering
trains, it has never gone beyond the prototype stage, experts
say.
But the CNG locomotive was recently tested above ground and
it managed to pull eight wagons carrying a 30 tonne load, the
equivalent of those pulled by diesel engines, Stefano Marani, a
director at Molopo, said.
"Which is a very big milestone to move to the next phase of
what we believe is a world first," Marani told Reuters. There
was also a massive reduction in diesel emissions, with big
health benefits for mine workers.
If safety and gas distribution systems are successfully
tested, the South African gold producer may start replacing part
of its fleet of 570 diesel engines within two years, cutting
down miners' exposure to potentially harmful emissions and
saving fuel costs by around 25 percent.
This would potentially help meet demands by the South
African government, which intends introducing carbon taxes and
has warned companies of penalties in an effort to force industry
to switch to cleaner energy and reduce emissions for the good of
the environment and mine workers.
Karel Opperman, Sibanye's vice president of engineering,
said the project would also help ease pressure on South Africa's
constrained power grid.
"A successful implementation will greatly improve our
working environment, reduce our carbon footprint, improve the
efficiency of our operations," he told Reuters in an email.
Studies show that switching to natural gas from diesel
could cut emissions overall by a third. Molopo, which sent its
results to an independent laboratory for confirmation, expects
to match or better this given the purity of the zero sulphur
biogenic gas.
South Africa's untapped biogenic gas seeps to the surface
along fissures and cracks from deep underground rocks in the
Karoo Basin, a vast geological formation that covers about
two-thirds of the country and contains the bulk of the coal
reserves used for most of its electricity.
"Without showing any evidence of depletion this former
mining hazard may become a biogenic renewable future energy
source," South Africa's Petroleum Agency said on its website.
Molopo South Africa said it has measured amounts of
recoverable biogenic gas at the Free State gas fields of just
over 100 billion cubic feet with an upside potential of 1
trillion cubic feet, which was enough to power the country's
gas-to-liquid Mossel Bay refinery for more than a decade.
(Editing by Joe Brock and Susan Thomas)