RANDFONTEIN, South Africa Jan 19 The number of miners killed in South Africa's mines fell in 2016 to a new record low of 73 from 77 in 2015, mines minister Mosebenzi Joseph Zwane said on Thursday.

It was the ninth consecutive year that fatalities fell as the industry in the world's top platinum producer has strived to improve an appalling safety record, which under apartheid saw hundreds of men killed underground annually. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Susan Fenton)