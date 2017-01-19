MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi continues rebound, Egypt pulls back
DUBAI, Jan 24 Saudi Arabia's stock market continued rebounding on Tuesday in a generally strong Gulf region, while a drop by shares in real estate firm Emaar Misr dragged down Egypt.
RANDFONTEIN, South Africa Jan 19 The number of miners killed in South Africa's mines fell in 2016 to a new record low of 73 from 77 in 2015, mines minister Mosebenzi Joseph Zwane said on Thursday.
It was the ninth consecutive year that fatalities fell as the industry in the world's top platinum producer has strived to improve an appalling safety record, which under apartheid saw hundreds of men killed underground annually. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Susan Fenton)
COLOMBO, Jan 24 Sri Lankan stocks closed at their lowest in nearly 10 months on Tuesday, dragged down by banking and telecom shares, as concerns over rising interest rates and ongoing political instability weighed on sentiment.
Jan 24 Packaging company WestRock Company will buy Multi Packaging Solutions International Ltd for about $1.39 billion to boost its portfolio of products that serve the spirits, confectionary, and cosmetics markets.