JOHANNESBURG Nov 22 The South African parliament's mineral resources committee may suggest revisions to the mining charter in the world's top platinum producer to ensure workers and communities receive more money from mineral wealth, the Business Day newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The mining charter aims to address the imbalances of the apartheid past by giving previously excluded blacks a greater stake in an industry that built Africa's largest economy and now accounts for about 4 to 6 percent of gross domestic product.

The newspaper quoted committee chairman Fred Gona as saying the recommendations would be finalised next year and then taken to industry to enlist its support.

"We discovered that companies have made pledges in terms of social and labour plans ... but on the ground they have nothing to show for it when it comes to the standard of living of people," Gona was quoted as saying.

Gona also told the newspaper he thought workers needed to be more involved in the process, known as black economic empowerment.

The industry has claimed it has already achieved the 2014 target of 26 percent black ownership but the department of mineral resources has said it is closer to nine percent, based on 2009 data.

There have also been concerns of sweetheart deals in the sector that have benefited the politically connected and not the country's poor black majority.

Poverty and joblessness are widespread in mining communities, fueling calls for nationalisation by factions in the ruling African National Congress.

But nationalisation talk is expected to fade after the ANC expelled its leading advocate, Youth League leader Julius Malema, for five years for bringing the party into disrepute.

Mining houses operating in South Africa include global giants like Anglo American and Rio Tinto . (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz, Himani Sarkar)