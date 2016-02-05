Miners, oil drag European shares to 2-week low; volatility jumps
* Miners, oil stocks biggest fallers (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 5 All operations at Vantage Goldfields' Lily mine in South Africa have been suspended following a collapse that trapped about 90 workers on Friday, the company said. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)
* Miners, oil stocks biggest fallers (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
LONDON, April 18 Formula One has appointed CAA Sports, a division of the U.S.-based Creative Artists Agency, to represent its global sponsorship rights.