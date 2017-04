JOHANNESBURG May 13 South African gold firms will consider job security and the sustainability of the industry in upcoming wage talks, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday, after a labour union indicated it would demand a two-fold increase to the minimum pay.

"We have to consider that up to 50 percent of gold production is either unprofitable or marginal," Charmane Russell said.

