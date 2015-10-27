JOHANNESBURG Oct 27 South Africa has launched
an association for young, mainly black entrepreneurs to boost
the processing and manufacturing of rough diamonds, the mines
ministry said on Tuesday.
Manufacturers and middlemen who buy rough stones, polish and
resell them to retailers struggle with a stronger dollar and
liquidity problems, having to rely on bank loans to cover
purchases until they can sell their finished goods.
Launched at the first South African Diamond Indaba, the
South African Young Diamond Beneficiators' Guild aims to help
start ups led by mainly black entrepreneurs to cut and polish
diamonds.
The government in Africa's second largest economy is pushing
to revitalise industrial capacity by encouraging companies to
process or add value to minerals - a process referred to as
"beneficiation" locally - before exporting them.
Processing diamonds could help ease unemployment which
stands at around 25 percent, although analysts say this is
higher.
Global diamond demand growth has declined over the last few
years owing to slower interest from China. Mining companies have
slashed output in response as they also battle rising costs.
South Africa's diamond manufacturing industry now employs
about 200 workers from a peak of 4,500 about 20 years ago,
losing ground in Africa to Botswana, the ministry and industry
players said.
"South Africa has been muscled out of its status as the world
diamond destination. We have to re-capture that legacy," Dolly
Mokgatle, chairperson of the diamond mining conference said.
Mining in South Africa contributes about 7 percent to the
gross domestic product and is the world's fifth largest producer
of rough diamonds.
President of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses Ernst
Blom told delegates that processing of the precious metals
locally had to be economically viable for companies and that
South African mining industry should introduce measures such as
tax incentives to attract investment.
"Enabling firms to process diamonds means costs have to be
reduced on them to make it profitable for them to do so," he
said, adding that South Africa had to cut the red tape related
to diamond mining and to align costs with global peers.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia and
William Hardy)