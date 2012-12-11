UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Dec 11 South Africa's gold output fell by 45.7 percent in volume in October while total mineral production was down 7.7 percent compared with the same month last year, Statistics South Africa data showed on Tuesday.
Production of platinum group metals rose 17.6 percent, while output of non-gold minerals was up 1.1 percent, the statistics agency said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources