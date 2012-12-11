JOHANNESBURG Dec 11 South Africa's gold output fell by 45.7 percent in volume in October while total mineral production was down 7.7 percent compared with the same month last year, Statistics South Africa data showed on Tuesday.

Production of platinum group metals rose 17.6 percent, while output of non-gold minerals was up 1.1 percent, the statistics agency said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)