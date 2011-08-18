* Minister sees link between profits, deaths
* Says record commodity prices might be factor
* Vows to close unsafe mines if workers' lives at risk
(Adds quotes, background)
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, Aug 18 South African mining minister
Susan Shabangu described the mounting death toll in the
country's lethal mines as "carnage" on Thursday and said there
was a link between the pursuit of profits and the body count.
In some of her strongest comments to date on the issue, she
also said sky-high gold and platinum prices might be a factor
contributing to fatal accidents in South Africa's mines, which
are the deepest and among the most dangerous on the world.
"I want to reiterate that I am still very concerned about
the continued carnage in our mines," she told a Cape Town Press
Club function.
She said that up to Aug. 15, 76 South African miners had
lost their lives in 2011, compared with 79 in the same period
last year.
"My department will continue with its hard stance on these
issues. We will not hesitate to stop unsafe mines in order to
save the lives of workers who inadvertently fall victim to these
lapses," she said.
Mine safety is a huge issue in South Africa and unions often
accuse management of putting profits ahead of safety. Shabangu
said there was evidence this was the case.
"We are seeing a correlation currently between, where there
is a high profitability we are seeing a rise in those companies
of fatalities," Shabangu said.
"It is clear where there is more profit there is an increase
in fatalities, so that's the challenge we are looking at. Maybe
the high commodity prices (for gold and platinum) does
contribute," she said in response to questions.
The price of gold has surged to record highs, making it more
viable to extract the ore from deeper and more dangerous levels.
South Africa's gold mining operations currently reach depths of
around 4 kms (2-1/2 miles).
Most of the country's main mining houses say safety is a top
priority and mining deaths have fallen dramatically over the
past couple of decades though the industry's labour force has
also shrunk.
According to government data, 855 miners were killed in
South Africa in 1986 but that number has been falling, hitting
220 in 2007 and 169 in 2009.
But this positive trend has had setbacks and some individual
companies like Gold Fields have seen a rise in deaths
this year. Thirteen of its workers were killed in the first six
months of this year compared to 11 in the same period in 2010.
Mechanisation is seen as one way to reduce fatalities but
this is a sensitive issue as the sector is a key source of
employment in a country with a jobless rate of over 25 percent.
