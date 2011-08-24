* Mines chamber says members meeting compliance targets
* Government wants to strengthen penalty provisions
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, Aug 24 South Africa's Chamber of
Mines said black ownership among its members averages 28 percent
and already exceeds state-mandated targets -- politically
charged findings that are at odds with anything the government
has said to date.
The government has long held that companies are lagging in
moves to give previously excluded blacks a bigger share of the
mining industry, which is part of a wider economic empowerment
drive aimed at rectifying the disparities of white apartheid
rule.
The target under the country's mining charter is 26 percent
black ownership by 2014. While the mines minister said on the
weekend that she was confident that the number would be
exceeded, no one from government has suggested it is close yet.
In fact, officials said on Wednesday they would toughen the
rules to ensure compliance. Parliament is conducting public
hearings on the mining charter.
The chamber said in a presentation to parliament that its
members, which include the country's biggest platinum, gold and
coal companies, had already achieved the targets.
"No chamber member is at less than 15 percent, measured
according to the charter. Some are at 50 percent ownership and
above, (with a) weighted average of 28 percent including six
empowerment companies," the presentation stated.
The 2009 target was 15 percent, but the government said
last year that only 8.9 percent of the industry had been moved
to black owners by then.
"We understand there are challenges ahead of us," said Bheki
Sibiya, the chamber's chief executive.
"However, we are saying when it comes to broad-based black
economic empowerment and transformation, the mining industry
proudly says: We stand second to none. Nobody is going to say,
'We have done a better job'," Sibiya said.
According to the chamber, its members also performed better
than expected in other fields of the mining charter scoreboard,
such as capital goods and service procurement.
Earlier, an official from the department of mineral
resources said the department was reviewing mining laws to
strengthen penalties for non-compliance with the charter.
"We are looking at beefing up the penalty provisions that
may be imposed on mining companies for non-compliance to serve
as a deterrent and to ensure there is greater compliance," said
Andre Andreas, director of mineral policy development.
Members of South Africa's chamber of mines include Anglo
American Platinum , the world's top platinum producer,
Anglo Gold Ashanti and Kumba Iron Ore .
(Editing by Ed Stoddard and Jane Baird)