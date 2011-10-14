* S.Africa considering a metals exchange
* Part of wider plan to get more out of minerals
JOHANNESBURG Oct 14 South Africa is looking at
establishing its own metals exchange as part of a wider
government plan to extract more value from the country's huge
mineral wealth, much of which is exported as ore rather than
being refined and processed locally.
In a speech this week, Mines minister Susan Shabangu
stressed the importance of domestic metals exchanges in
"extracting maximum socio-economic benefits" from mineral
deposits.
Ministry spokesman Bheki Khumalo said on Friday the
department had started to look into the possibility of setting
up an exchange, although stressed that it was still very early
days.
"Ideally that is what South Africa would like to have,"
Khumalo said. "But the details have not been worked out."
South Africa is the world number one platinum producer and a
top gold and coal exporter, but in 2008 only 11 percent in
volume terms of the material extracted from the ground was
processed locally.
The government has been pressing for more downstream
processing to boost national revenues and create desperately
needed jobs, but concerns about rigid labour markets and
intermittent power supply have dampened investment.
