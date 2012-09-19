* Lonmin pay hikes may be red rag to other workers
* Big gold firms partly shielded by global operations
By Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 19 A violent six-week strike
at world No. 3 platinum producer Lonmin has
come to an end with a hefty wage settlement that could stir more
strife in South Africa's restive mining sector.
Lonmin's 11-to-22 percent pay hike deal with striking
workers may be a red rag for others in an industry riven by
income disparities laid bare by a wave of violent industrial
action in which 45 people died last month.
As Lonmin's miners prepare to don their helmets and head
back down the shafts, others are eyeing their gains greedily.
"We want management to meet us as well now. We want 9,000
rand ($1,100) a month as a basic wage instead of the roughly
5,000 rand we are getting," an organiser with the militant
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) at
Lonmin rival Impala Platinum told Reuters.
He declined to be named for fear company recriminations.
AMCU exploded onto the South African labour scene in January
when its turf war for members with the dominant National Union
of Mineworkers (NUM) led to the closure of the world's largest
platinum mine, run by Implats, for 6 weeks.
The discontent rolling through the platinum belt has found
fertile ground in the shanty-towns that ring the mines.
The communities that serve the platinum companies sit
side-by-side in the dusty "platinum belt" - proximity that will
make the Lonmin deal a source of jealousy for workers from other
mines.
Anglo American Platinum, the world's top producer
of the metal used for catalytic converters in cars, was last
week forced to suspend its Rustenburg operations, 120 kms (70
miles) northwest of Johannesburg, because of the unrest.
Those mines rebooted on Tuesday but its workers will be
tempted by the pay hikes achieved just down the road in
Marikana, where 34 striking Lonmin workers were shot dead by
police last month in the worst such incident since the end of
white rule in 1994.
"The ripple effects will continue to be felt. The outcome of
the negotiation at Marikana will likely set a new benchmark for
mining more generally and wage costs are set to rise
substantially," JP Morgan said in a research note.
Wage hikes in the mining sector have been leap-frogging
inflation for years, reducing margins in the industry as
productivity has struggled to keep pace.
But your typical miner has several dependents to feed and so
pay rises that outpace inflation may not go far as the gains
evaporate at the kitchen table. Racing food inflation due to
soaring global grain prices will only stoke workers' hunger.
The gold sector has also not been spared, with 15,000 miners
at the KDC West operation of Gold Fields, the world's
fourth largest bullion producer, on an illegal strike.
However, unlike the platinum miners, Gold Fields and its
bigger rival, Anglo Gold Ashanti, have both diversified
away from their home base and now get half or more of their
output from outside South Africa.
Gold Fields' chief executive Nick Holland told Reuters on
Monday his company could "go on for quite some time" despite the
KDC West disruption.
Platinum producers do not have this choice because 80
percent of the metal lies below South Africa's soil. Lonmin was
brought to its knees by the strike because all of its mines were
effectively shut.