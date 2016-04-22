* Draft law says companies must be 26 pct black-owned at all
times
* Black empowerment bill opposed by mining companies
* Talks with industry slated for Monday and Tuesday
(Adds further quotes from minister, AngloGold CEO comment)
By Zandi Shabalala
JOHANNESBURG, April 22 South Africa could extend
consultations on a draft law opposed by mining companies that
say the move to redress imbalances of the nation's past
apartheid rule would impose unfair conditions over black
ownership.
Mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane announced the potential
extension at a business briefing on Friday and later said that
talks with the industry over the proposed changes to the Mining
Charter would take place next Monday and Tuesday.
The new draft of the charter says that companies must be at
least 26 percent black-owned at all times, even if some of the
black shareholders choose to sell out.
Mining companies argue that after they have complied with
the 26 percent black empowerment rule it shouldn't be their
responsibility to monitor the ownership balance continually.
A 30-day consultation period started when the draft law was
published last Friday, but the mining industry has said this is
not long enough.
"Should it be necessary for us to go beyond 30 days that
call will be made as the necessity arises," Zwane said. "Rather
than us complaining about time, let's engage."
The news about next week's talks was announced by Zwane at
AngloGold Ashanti's TauTona mine west of Johannesburg,
where he said: "It (the draft law) is just a proposal, which is
why we are saying 'come, let's talk'."
The Chamber of Mines, which represents companies such as
Anglo American and Glencore ,
said it was not consulted about the proposed changes and that
the draft law comes at a difficult time for commodity producers
contending with depressed prices and rising costs.
"We are saying it's a tough time and, for us to regulate and
go through these processes right now, the industry is taking
strain," the chamber's president Mike Teke told Reuters.
AngloGold CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, meanwhile, said
that judgment should be reserved until after "robust engagements
and discussions" have been completed.
"We have high expectations," he said of the talks.
Failure to meet the empowerment targets could result in
mining permits or rights being revoked.
"This draft seems to me like all stick and no carrot for the
industry," said one fund manager at a large South African firm.
"The whole situation adds another layer of confusion."
A court process is under way to clarify the "once-empowered,
always-empowered" principle and could have an impact on the
draft bill.
Zwane said that investors should not be concerned by the
bill because the process will be transparent and inclusive.
"I don't foresee a situation where investors should be
scared of people practising their democratic right to engage,"
he told Reuters. "Let's get real with the issues, let's talk."
(Additional reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia
and David Goodman)