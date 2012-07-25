* Illegal miners stay underground for months
By Ed Cropley
TWO KM BENEATH WELKOM, South Africa, July 25 One
of South Africa's biggest gold firms has taken the drastic step
of banning all food underground to cut supply lines to gangs of
illegal miners used to staying deep in the mines for months on
end, threatening lives and official production.
With gold mining around Welkom, 200 km (130 miles) south of
Johannesburg, dating back to the 1930s, the bedrock is
criss-crossed by a myriad network of tunnels that provide
perfect cover and multiple entry points for illegal miners.
Bosses of Harmony Gold's 2.4 km deep Phakisa mine -
one of the world's deepest - have tried blocking up old shafts
and installing stadium-style turnstiles at the top of the main
shaft to stop imposters slipping through.
In January this year, they tightened the screw by imposing a
total ban on food to prevent official miners bringing in
supplies to sell or give to their unofficial counterparts.
"There are two things you need to survive underground: food
and water. You can always get water down a mine but the food ban
has made a real difference," Harmony chief executive Graham
Briggs told Reuters this week during a mine visit.
Unions agreed to the ban - as long as it was accompanied by
a free meal at the end of a shift - even though it means teams
of men will consume nothing but water during an eight-hour shift
pounding at the gold-bearing rock in sweltering heat.
Although nobody knows the full extent of a problem that is
literally hidden deep in the bowels of the earth, the
countermeasures introduced by firms such as Harmony suggest the
threat from illegal mining in South Africa is significant.
Once underground, the men will stay there for weeks, if not
months, subsisting on food brought in from above ground.
They make a living by crushing the ore by hand and panning
out the specks of gold or lighting fires beneath ad hoc
smelters. In some cases they will even undertake their own
drilling and blasting - at great risk to themselves and others.
Reports of underground clashes between armed gangs and mine
security officers are common in the domestic media, as are
accidents caused by unofficial mining activity.
In March, up to 20 men were killed after a rock fall at an
abandoned gold mine near Johannesburg, and at least 10 died in
May when a tunnel collapsed at a disused diamond mine.
Although mine owners are not blamed for such tragedies - and
will often send in their own rescue experts to pull out victims
- an aggressive "zero harm" government safety push means they
cannot afford to have outsiders wandering around underground.
"There's a very big risk to safety in these mines because
illegal miners could mine pillars, boundary walls and basically
dismantle the structures established to ensure stability," said
May Hermanus, a former chief mines inspector.
"That's very serious."
Despite the success of Harmony's food ban, the overall
threat is unlikely to go away while gold is fetching $1,600 an
ounce and South Africa's 25 percent unemployment rate pushes
many young men to risk everything to eke out a living.
"These guys are crazy," Briggs said. "They will try and go
down a vertical shaft with just a few bits of old rope."
