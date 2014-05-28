JOHANNESBURG May 28 South Africa's new mines
minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi said on Wednesday that the deadlock
in the country's crippling 18-week platinum strike would soon be
broken as movement has been made on both sides.
Ramatlhodi, sworn in on Monday, has appointed a government
team to try and resolve the wage stoppage by the Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) at the world's top
platinum producers. The team will meet the parties on Thursday.
Ramatlhodi also told Reuters in an interview that his other
priorities included a possible review of the country's "mining
charter", which imposes a number of targets on the industry,
including one that calls for 26 percent black ownership by 2014.
