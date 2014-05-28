* Platinum strike has hit 40 percent of global output
* Minister says political intervention is necessary
* Says South Africa can't afford continued deadlock
(Adds background and miner comment)
By Zandi Shabalala and Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, May 28 Deadlock in South Africa's
crippling 18-week platinum strike will soon be broken after
movement made on both sides of the wage dispute, the country's
new mines minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi declared on Wednesday.
Ramatlhodi appointed a government team on Wednesday to try
to resolve the impasse between the Association of Mineworkers
and Construction Union (AMCU) and the world's top platinum
producers. The team will meet the companies and union on
Thursday at an undisclosed location.
"We will break the deadlock. I can say there has been
movement on both sides," Ramatlhodi told Reuters.
The minister, who was sworn in on Monday, said that a
"political intervention is necessary" after several rounds of
negotiations failed to end the strike at Anglo American Platinum
, Impala Platinum and Lonmin.
The country can't afford for the negotiations to continue as
they have over the past few months, he said.
The platinum wage strike has crippled 40 percent of global
production of the precious metal and has cost producers 20
billion rand ($1.90 billion) and counting, according to a live
tally on a mining industry website. (here)
LIVING WAGE
The companies have offered pay increases of up to 10
percent, which would raise the overall minimum pay package to
12,500 rand ($1,200) a month by July 2017, including the basic
wage plus cash allowances for necessities such as housing.
The producers say they can afford no more, squeezed on one
side by soaring costs and on the other by low prices.
AMCU, whose battle cry has its demand for "a living wage",
has said that the companies' offer is not enough and has focused
the attention of its members on the basic wage, which excludes
allowances. It wants that figure to be 12,500 rand in three or
four years' time.
Ramatlhodi's other priorities include a possible review of
the country's "mining charter", he said. The charter sets
various targets for the industry, including 26 percent black
ownership by 2014.
"We are going to have to re-look at the legislation ...
There might be a review of the charter," he said.
Ramatlhodi has a reputation of being in the ruling ANC
party's African nationalist wing, which believes that the South
African economy remains too heavily concentrated in white hands.
Mining companies are also obligated to comply with other
mining charter elements, such as humane housing and living
conditions for mine workers and employment equality.
"It's very important to respect the human dignity of those
people," Ramatlhodi said.
FOOD PARCELS
The strike, which is the main reason Africa's most advanced
economy shrank in the first quarter of this year, is also taking
a growing human toll.
In the mining town of Marikana, families stood in snaking
queues on Wednesday to collect food parcels from charity
organisations after more than four months without pay.
"This tinned stuff and bread will last for a week maybe,"
said Amplats miner John Diale, adding that he remains committed
to the strike.
"These things won't give us money though. A living wage is
what we need. We will carry on the way we have been."
($1 = 10.4987 South African Rand)
(Additional reporting by Mfuneko Toyana in Marikana; Editing by
Joe Brock and David Goodman)