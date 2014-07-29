* Ruling party says it will not influence deal
* Amplats says five-month strike made mines unprofitable
* S.Africa's Sibanye Gold potential buyer
JOHANNESBURG, July 29 South Africa's ruling
African National Congress (ANC) would like a local company to
buy mines being sold by Anglo American Platinum but it
will not try and influence the deal, the party said on Tuesday.
The world's biggest platinum producer, a unit of Anglo
American, said last week it would sell a swathe of its
most labour-intensive South African mines after a five-month
strike hit its revenues and as it follows a long-term pivot to
mechanised operations.
"Our dream is to have a South African mining champion," ANC
Secretary General Gwede Mantashe, who formerly headed the
National Union of Mineworkers, told reporters.
"It would be quite important to have a South African company
buying those assets but it is not a choice of the ANC. We are
not going to go to Amplats and say: 'select this consortium'."
The ANC leadership says it wants to encourage foreign
investment but it also has long-standing policies aimed at
boosting South African participation in the private sector.
After white-majority rule ended in 1994, the ANC introduced
a Black Economic Empowerment law to redress some of the
inequalities of apartheid by ensuring companies increased black
ownership and numbers of black workers.
One of the front-runners to buy Amplats assets is South
Africa's Sibanye Gold, whose chief executive Neal
Froneman told Reuters this month he wanted a platinum deal
before the end of the year and could easily raise $1 billion to
seal one.
Sibanye also has Chinese investors, bringing it a cheap
potential source of funding. Another Chinese-backed company,
Wesizwe Platinum, has also said it was looking at
possibly buying further assets in the sector.
Some analysts have said poor labour relations and high costs
make the mines Amplats is selling almost worthless, while other
experts value them as high as $2 billion.
