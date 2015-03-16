LONDON, March 16 Anglo American and
other companies looking to sell some of their mining assets in
South Africa should sell to national champions, or companies
owned by local communities and by their workers, South Africa's
mining minister said on Monday.
Anglo American is looking at selling some of its
coal assets in South Africa and has been considering options for
its Rustenburg platinum mines.
"At the moment, for example, Anglo American is looking to
dispose of most of its coal mines in South Africa so I want my
people to take over those mines," minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi
said referring to the national champions he is fostering.
"In Rustenburg, I would hope we can manage to grab those as
well," he said without specifying what the economic conditions
for such an acquisition would be.
A steep fall in commodity prices as well as disruption from
labour disputes, plus uncertainty about potential policy changes
has diminished South Africa's appeal for mining investments.
Ramatlhodi said the idea was to promote a type of company
which would include a large percentage of women and young
workers and propose several financing schemes that could be put
together through financial institutions in South Africa.
"The government will not own anything but we will facilitate
ownership using the instruments available to us to say to
companies: if you dispose, give to an entity which looks like
this," the minister told Reuters on the sidelines of the Chatham
House Extractive Industries in Africa event.
"These companies must be run as a business, not as a
charity. You must have people experienced in the mining industry
to run them."
But the minister said companies wishing to sell businesses
presented an opportunity to help local communities take back a
share of the sector.
