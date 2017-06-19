JOHANNESBURG, June 19 Fitch Ratings agency said
on Monday that new regulations seeking to accelerate black
ownership in South Africa's mining industry would deter
investment.
The government published its revised Mining Charter on
Thursday, raising the minimum threshold for black ownership of
mining companies to 30 percent from 26 percent.
But the Chamber of Mines, which represents mining firms,
said it would challenge the new rules in court.
Fitch said in a statement that although the Black Economic
Empowerment programme - meant to include more blacks in the
economy to redress their exclusion during apartheid - was a
longstanding feature of South African economic policy, the new
charter was the result of a more radical approach.
The mining sector accounts for about 7 percent of South
Africa's economic output.
"It indicates that the government is prioritising radical
transformation even if this leads to weakening of the business
climate and could reduce trend growth," Fitch said.
"Uncertainty about final outcomes, the implications on
returns for existing shareholders of the new provisions, and the
challenges of meeting procurement targets will continue to
constrain investment in the mining sector."
(Reporting by James Macharia. Editing by Jane Merriman)