JOHANNESBURG, June 21 Ratings agency Moody's
warned on Wednesday that new regulations seeking to accelerate
black ownership in South Africa's mining industry would deter
investment, raise costs and diminish cashflow generation.
Anglo American, AngloGold Ashanti,
Gold Fields, Petra Diamonds, Sibanye Gold
and South32 would be the most
negatively affected miners if the revised mining charter is
implemented, Moody's said.
The government published its revised mining charter on June
15, raising the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining
companies to 30 percent from 26 percent.
"The higher Black Economic Empowerment equity holding
requirement is credit negative because it will likely require
miners to use cash or raise debt to facilitate the equity
transfer," Moody's said in a statement.
Black Economic Empowerment is meant to include more blacks
in the economy, which is still firmly in the hands of whites
more than two decades after the end of apartheid.
The ratings agency added that it expects current
shareholders to be unlikely to support a further dilution of
their equity interests.
The warning echoed a statement by ratings agency Fitch on
Monday, which said the government was prioritising radical
transformation even if it leads to a weaker business climate and
hampers growth.
The Chamber of Mines, which represents mining companies,
said it would challenge the new rules in court, arguing that
there had been insufficient consultation.
The mining sector accounts for about 7 percent of South
Africa's economic output.
(Reporting by Olwethu Boso; Editing by David Goodman)