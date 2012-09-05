JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 South Africa's Impala
Platinum, the world's second-largest platinum producer,
said on Wednesday it had received fresh wage demands from the
militant Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union
(AMCU).
Implats spokeswoman Alice Lourens said she could not
disclose details. A turf war between AMCU and the National Union
of Mineworkers (NUM) closed the world's largest platinum mine
run by Implats for 6 weeks earlier this year and is behind a
wave of violence that killed 44 people last month near Lonmin's
Marikana mine.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)