JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 South Africa's Impala
Platinum, the world's second-largest platinum producer,
has received new wage demands from a workers' committee made up
of members of mining unions.
A senior Implats official, who asked not to be named, told
Reuters the demands had come from an "interim workers'
committee" made up of members from both the National Union of
Mineworkers (NUM) and the smaller but militant Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).
This development may signal that the rank and file is taking
matters into their own hands without oversight or direction from
their national leadership.
The NUM could not immediately be reached for comment. A
senior AMCU official said the demand was coming from the union's
rank and file and not from the national office.
"Implats does not recognise us. If workers are doing that,
they are doing that on their own," General Secretary Jeff
Mphahlehle told Reuters.
A turf war between AMCU and the NUM closed the world's
largest platinum mine, run by Implats, for six weeks earlier
this year.
Rivalry between the unions is also behind a wave of violence
that killed 44 people last month near Lonmin's Marikana
mine, where almost all operations have been shut for nearly a
month.
The government has been trying to broker a peace accord
between the unions to avoid lasting damage to the platinum
industry and mining sector, which accounts for 8 percent of
South African economic output.
There has been no indication of what workers are demanding
at Implats. Striking workers at Lonmin are seeking a base pay of
12,500 rand ($1,500) a month, more than double their current
wage.
The labour unrest in South Africa's mining industry is
spreading from platinum to gold with steep wage demands neither
sector can afford.