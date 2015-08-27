BRIEF-Airbus wins 26 gross aircraft orders in January-March
* Says delivers 3 A380 aircraft in Jan-March Source: http://bit.ly/1t5NPTj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 27 Lonmin 's chief executive said on Thursday that 80 percent of South Africa's platinum production was making a loss and mines were not responding to cash injections from investors.
"Many mines in the platinum sector today are extremely ill and have not responded to the one single cure of cash injections," Ben Magara said in a presentation at a mining event in Johannesburg.
"The investors who have provided these capital injections have received little in the form of dividends, they are unlikely to look favourably to any future requests for capital." (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Susan Fenton)
JOHANNESBURG, April 6 Some of the banks South African regulators have alleged rigged the rand currency say the case against them lacks specific detail about anti-competitive conduct and its impact, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
MOSCOW, April 6 Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) is investigating the Moscow office of Alrosa , the world's biggest diamond miner, in relation to non-core asset sales between 2011 and 2013, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.