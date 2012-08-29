PERTH Aug 29 South Africa's institutions
provide protection for foreign investors in the resources
sector, its mining minister said on Wednesday, seeking to
reassure about the stability of the sector after a recent wave
of labour unrest and deadly violence.
Minister Susan Shabangu made the comment on a trip to
Australia after clashes between workers and police killed 44
people earlier this month and shut ore output at mines run by
Lonmin , the world's third-largest producer of
platinum.
"We urge our investors, incumbent and prospective, to take
comfort in the solid foundation set by our constitution,
government, legal and civil institutions," Shabangu told a
gathering of mining executives and African officials in Perth.
"The president and people of South Africa are determined to
isolate bad elements in our society that are seemingly committed
to undermine the democratic gains of the country to date," she
added.
Platinum miner Lonmin said on Tuesday only 8 percent of
workers had reported for duty at its South African operations as
it struggles to restart shafts halted for over two
weeks.
Minister Shabangu also said the question of nationalisation
in South Africa's mining sector would be put to bed at the end
of the year.
South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) had
been expected to rule on a drive to nationalise the country's
mines earlier this year.
But the policy still remains unclear although "blanket
nationalisation" - a sweeping buyout that would cost the state
$132 billion - and a windfall tax appear to be off the table.
"That debate will reach its conclusions within the ruling
party in 2012," Shabangu said.