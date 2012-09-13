Nigeria's presidency says no cause for worry about Buhari
ABUJA Nigeria said there was no cause for concern for President Muhammadu Buhari's health but he had to stay longer on medical leave in Britain than planned, the presidency said on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 13 South Africa's platinum group metal production rose 11.7 percent in July, Statistics South Africa said on Thursday, a figure that will likely not be so positive in August because of the labour strife that has shut producer Lonmin.
Gold output fell 5 percent in volume in July while total mineral production was up 6.7 percent compared with the same month last year, the data also showed. Production of non-gold minerals was up 8.2 percent. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
ABUJA Nigeria said there was no cause for concern for President Muhammadu Buhari's health but he had to stay longer on medical leave in Britain than planned, the presidency said on Tuesday.
GENEVA Nearly 1.4 million children are at "imminent risk" of death in famines in Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen, the U.N. children's agency UNICEF said on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN South Africa's competition watchdog has granted Barclays Africa conditional immunity from prosecution in return for its continuing cooperation in the rand currency rigging probe, the head of Competition Commission said on Tuesday.