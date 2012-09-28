BRIEF-Kudelski announces a new partnership with Sigfox
Feb 14 : The Kudelski Group And Sigfox Partner On Iot Device Security
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 Mining company Petmin on Friday said about 345 contractors employed at its subsidiaries Tendele Coal Mining had embarked on an illegal strike.
The contractors employed by Sandton Plant Hire have been given ultimatum to return to work or face disciplinary action, which could include dismissal.
Tendele Coal Mining, the operator of the Somkhele mine in KwaZulu-Natal.
MOSCOW, Feb 14 Two of Russian food retailer Lenta's top shareholders may sell some of their holdings in the near future, banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday, capitalising on early signs of economic recovery in Russia and higher oil prices.
ABUJA, Feb 14 Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and ENI have asked a Nigerian court to lift a temporary forfeiture of a long-disputed oilfield, a copy of the court documents filed by the two firms showed on Tuesday.