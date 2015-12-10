JOHANNESBURG Dec 10 South Africa's mining
ministry on Thursday asked Anglo American to
explain the impact of its restructuring plans on jobs and how
the layoffs could be avoided, after the firm outlined a plan to
sell assets.
"The Department is thus awaiting a detailed presentation
from the company in this regard, which should include the impact
on jobs and measures to save them, transformation as well as
other national imperatives," the ministry said in a statement.
Anglo said on Tuesday it would whittle its business down to
cope with severe falls in commodity prices.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)