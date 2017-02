PRETORIA Dec 15 A South African judge said on Thursday that a politically connected company with no mining experience could not keep mineral prospecting rights it was controversially awarded.

Kumba Iron Ore, a unit of global miner Anglo American, had challenged the state's award of a prospecting right over a stake in Kumba's Sishen mine to little-known Imperial Crown Trading (ICT). (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda, editing by Ed Stoddard)