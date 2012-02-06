CAPE TOWN Feb 6 South Africa will not hit
mining companies with surprise new taxes, although it may adjust
existing codes on the industry, a leading government minister
said on Monday.
"If there is to be change, I'm pretty sure that the finance
minister and department of mineral resources will take a
long-term view and not impose this one fine morning," Trevor
Manuel, the National Planning minister told delegates at a
mining conference in Cape Town.
"I don't think that surprises are good for an industry like
this and this is likely to be the trend taken by government in
introducing change," he said.
But Manuel said it was critical that sensible taxation
exists to extract rent from the industry and invest in South
Africa's development.
The Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act has a
royalties component which already adds to the country's tax
regime.
"That it can be improved on, is in little doubt. Whether the
levels are correct or not is also open to debate, but the basic
elements are there and is sufficient a platform to build on," he
said.
South Africa's ruling African National Congress has
commissioned a study on the nationalisation of mines, which has
yet to be finalised. Local media reports have said the study
will reject nationalisation and come out in favour of higher
taxes and royalties.
ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe said on Monday the
600-page research document would look at how best to use the
country's mineral wealth to benefit the public.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; editing by David Dolan and Keiron
Henderson)