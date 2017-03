JOHANNESBURG, April 8 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Wednesday it will submit its wage demands for the coal and gold sectors by the end of April, a delay of up to a month from its previously stated target of the end of March.

"NUM has delayed sending its wage demands to the Chamber of Mines because of internal consultations with its members. Our wage demands will be submitted before the end of April. We expect the opening wage negotiations round to start towards the last week of May," NUM said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)