JOHANNESBURG, June 2 About 45,000 workers face layoffs in the South Africa's struggling mining sector, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Thursday.

"More than 45,000 mine workers face retrenchments," NUM president Piet Matosa told a conference.

Mining companies are under pressure from low commodity prices and rocketing costs triggering a wave of job cuts.

