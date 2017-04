(Repeats to more subscribers with no change to text)

JOHANNESBURG, March 2 South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) said on Wednesday fewer jobs would be lost at platinum producer Lonmin following talks with the company.

The union did not immediately give a figure of workers fired by the firm which has struggled following a sharp slide in the price of platinum over the past year. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)